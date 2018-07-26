Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Arts Center presents the second installment of "Arts Alive," a series that promotes interactions and collaborations between arts and the public, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, in the center's plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Held on the last Friday of the month, the event encourages people to make artwork or to watch as professional and emerging artists showcase their crafts.

July's featured artists and activities include: Kriste York, storytelling; Ann Staley, literary arts; Kate Hickok Feldman, media arts; Christopher Mark Mikkelson, literary arts; Jeanne Boydston, jewelry; Lauren Ohlgren, sketch journaling; the band Chromatic Colors, music; Mons La Hire, music. Activities include Clay exploration with Laura Young.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, see theartscenter.net.

