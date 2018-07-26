The Arts Center presents the second installment of "Arts Alive," a series that promotes interactions and collaborations between arts and the public, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, in the center's plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Held on the last Friday of the month, the event encourages people to make artwork or to watch as professional and emerging artists showcase their crafts.
July's featured artists and activities include: Kriste York, storytelling; Ann Staley, literary arts; Kate Hickok Feldman, media arts; Christopher Mark Mikkelson, literary arts; Jeanne Boydston, jewelry; Lauren Ohlgren, sketch journaling; the band Chromatic Colors, music; Mons La Hire, music. Activities include Clay exploration with Laura Young.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, see theartscenter.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.