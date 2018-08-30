The Arts Center presents its final installment of "Arts Alive," a series that promotes interactions and collaborations between arts and the public, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, in the center's plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Held on the last Friday of the month, the event encourages people to make artwork or to watch as professional and emerging artists showcase their crafts.
Featured artists and activities for August include: Erika Lundahl, music; Chris Durnin, music; Space Neighbors, music; Jessica Billey, film/drawing; Kelly Ensor, glass; Jeanne Boydston, jewelry; Hal Lindsley, glass; Ceph Poklemba, poetry. Activities include: portraits by Carol Selberg, clay exploration with Laura Young and a mosaic mural with the Corvallis Environmental Center.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, see theartscenter.net.