The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, invites local artists, art makers and tinkerers to participate in the 2018 holiday-themed exhibit, "Toys." The gallery plans to show a collection of toys, Nov. 15-Dec. 29, that will delight kids, dogs, cats and grown-ups alike.
This exhibit is part invitational and part open to the public to help supplement the works of several invited artists. The Arts Center can accommodate as many as 75 toys. The deadline to commit is Oct. 15, but people can sign up now. The deadline to deliver the toy will be Nov. 12.
Entries will be submitted on a first-come, first-served basis. The gallery will accept commitments to participate until the 75 spots are filled. Those who make it on time will be notified. A backup list with as many as 10 pieces will be created.
For more information on how to sign up, see https://theartscenter.net/call-artists-toys-deadline-october-15-2018/.