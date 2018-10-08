Kathy Deggendorfer’s popular watercolors have been called “whimsical, happy and vibrant.” Now, a new exhibit shares the Sisters artist’s work to showcase Oregon’s bounty.
"Painting Oregon’s Harvest: The Art of Kathy Deggendorfer" is now on view through Dec. 29 at the Benton County Museum in Philomath.
For years, Deggendorfer has been visiting Oregon farms, ranches and fisheries, hearing stories from their owners and painting her impressions in vivid color: Brilliant marionberries from Stahlbush Island Farms in Corvallis. Rocky Knoll pears ripening on the tree in Medford. Sheep and cattle grazing in fields. Salmon and crab from Fishhawk Fisheries in Astoria, as well as a cornucopia of other Oregon-grown delights.
This traveling exhibit was curated by the High Desert Museum in Bend.
The Benton County Museum is at 1101 Main St. in Philomath. Admission is free.
Call 541-929-6230 or visit www.bentoncountymuseum.org for more information.