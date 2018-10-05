The Fairbanks Gallery at Oregon State University will present the exhibition “Paraphrase the Invisible,” from Oct. 8 to Nov. 1, featuring work by Seattle sculptor Erin Meyer.
An artist’s reception will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8. It is free and open to the public.
Meyer’s work aims to promote a new conception of the disabled body, showing that those living with a disability are no better, nor any worse, than their able-bodied counterparts. Whether the emotive fiber sculptures are glittering and luscious, or looming and unsettling, they nonetheless share the same underlying narrative: that the word disability only means different.
Meyer was born in Anchorage, Alaska and lives and works in Seattle. In 2018, she received her Masters of Fine Art degree from the University of Washington.
The gallery is located on the first floor of Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St, on the OSU main campus.