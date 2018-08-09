The pianos are coming! The pianos are coming!
Ten pianos, in fact: The pianos, part of this year's Play Corvallis, Play event, are set to return throughout the community Sunday, Aug. 12, and this year organizers are giving people a little more incentive to find them all.
Play Corvallis, Play and The Fall Festival are partnering with Ball Studios to offer people a chance to win a portrait package for posting photos of themselves with a piano, says Deb Curtis, the new executive director of the Corvallis Fall Festival, which organizes the piano event.
Participants must post pictures or videos of themselves with a piano on their Facebook or Instagram accounts with the hashtags #CorvallisFallFestival and #PlayCorvallisPlay.
Participants will have the option of taking a picture of themselves at all 10 locations or just one if they choose, Curtis said.
The winner will be randomly selected among all family-friendly entries that include the required hashtags, and receive a family portrait sitting from The Ball Studio and an 11x14 framed portrait of themselves or their family, valued at $500.
The deadline is Friday, Sept. 14. Entrants agree their posts can be shared to help promote Play Corvallis, Play and the Corvallis Fall Festival.
Each of the pianos will have a pamphlet attached, which includes a map with all the other locations listed.
"That's going to encourage them to go to more of the pianos rather than the ones that are most convenient," she said.
The pianos are available to play daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Curtis wasn't sure which of the themed pianos would be featured this year, as some older pianos have been retired, and the Fall Festival has received newly donated ones.
She does know the baby grand and a running-themed piano by The Heart of the Valley Runners Club will be located along Riverfront Park at First Street and Madison Avenue and First Street and Monroe Avenue.
Two pianos on Second Street, one outside Downtown Dance (223 NW Second St.), while the other will be at the bus stop across from New Morning Bakery. Another is between Third and Fourth Streets on Jefferson Avenue, which is sponsored by Block 15 Brewing. A piano sponsored by Odd Fellows Hall will be outside American Dream Pizza.
Another piano will be outside of the downtown Starbucks (425 SW Madison Ave.) sponsored by The Sue Long Team of Realtors. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will host a piano, sponsored by Burst's Candies. Another will be at Oregon State University's Student Experience Center. And Market of Choice will have a piano in front of the store, and another to the west, in the same as area as PetSmart.
In past year, Curtis said, the pianos seemed to disappear soon after she noticed them around town. This year, pianos will be available for play through Sept. 9, with the Corvallis Fall Festival not far behind on the weekend of Sept. 22-23.
The first-year executive director is looking forward to the Fall Festival.
"Fifty-eight of the 179 booths are new artists to us, and we have new food booths," Curtis said.
For now she is excited to see the community benefit from all of the people who will be playing pianos during Play Corvallis, Play.
"It enhances our community to have good piano players go to all of the pianos and add that ambiance to that particular neighborhood or location," Curtis said.
