Paintings by two Oregon State University leaders, Lee Ann Garrison and Jay Noller, are featured in the new exhibit “Littoral Patterns,” on view Sept. 4 through Oct. 4, at OSU's Fairbanks Gallery.
A reception will take place in the gallery from 4–6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26. It is free and open to the public.
The title, “Littoral Patterns,” is inspired by the adjective “littoral,” relating to or situated on the shore of the sea or a lake, and the noun,”littoral,” which is a region lying along a shore.
Fascinated by pattern in art, the built environment and the natural world, Garrison’s past work, “Observing Systems,” examined spiral and dendritic systems.
Garrison’s new work marks another chapter in that series and focuses on rivers, which manifest natural branching systems also found in the neurons in the brain, in the smallest capillaries in our bodies, in the roots and branches of trees and most grandly in the distribution of matter in the universe.
Noller’s work shows the cliffs and soil strata along the coast, exploring the colors and patterns of colors in soils momentarily exposed in the rapidly eroding cliffs of Oregon shores during winter storm activity. Noller focuses on soil as nexus for evocative imagery and scientific exploration meant to inspire the imagination of others and to make the complex more easily understood. He creates artwork based on his field studies as well as on his scientific practice in the laboratory.
Garrison is director of Oregon State University's School of Arts and Communication. Noller is the head of Crop and Soil Science in OSU's College of Agricultural Sciences.
The gallery is located in Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th Street, on the OSU main campus. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with hours extended until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for the Corvallis Art Walk.