The annual gathering of the Oregon State University Native American flute circle, led by instructor Jan Michael Looking Wolf Reibach, is set for noon Wednesday, May 29, at the Student Experience Center plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way on the OSU campus in Corvallis.
The flute circle gathering, thought to be the largest in the world, brings together past and present students of Music 108, one of the most popular baccalaureate core courses at OSU, in a celebration of cultural diversity and togetherness. In May 2018, 587 participants joined together in the largest iteration of the event to date.
“Since time immemorial, music has brought people together for many different purposes,” said Reibach. “The students of the Native American flute course here at OSU are playing their flutes to celebrate cultural diversity and break the world record for the largest Native American style flute circle."
The gathering is free and open to the public. Participants in the flute circle must be current or past enrollees of OSU’s Music 108 course.