“The Mission District: A Window on Humanity,” a talk and photography exhibition about San Francisco’s Mission District by Oregon State University alumnus Richard B. “Dick” Evans, will be held Thursday, Oct. 18 on the Corvallis campus.
The exhibition opens at 3 p.m. in Covell Hall, 1691 SW Campus Way. An artist’s talk will be held at 5 p.m. in Room 312 of Kearney Hall, 1491 SW Campus Way. A reception will follow.
The exhibition, talk and reception are free and open to the public but reservations are recommended for the talk because seating is limited. To reserve a spot, visit: http://bit.ly/2pF6urs.
The event is sponsored by the College of Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts’ School of Arts and Communication.
Evans, who earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from OSU in 1969, is a senior international business adviser, director of companies and the former CEO of the Fortune 100 company, Alcan. He is also an accomplished photographer, fly fisherman and international traveler. He lives in San Francisco.
His book of photographs, “The Mission,” depicts the San Francisco neighborhood known for its colorful murals and culture. The book was a finalist for the Next Generation Indie Book Awards for Art.
The exhibition features a collection of 35 prints from “The Mission.” They will remain permanently installed in Covell Hall. The building is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.