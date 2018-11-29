It was 1994, and Averil Seely had been summoned to the office of Allen Davis, at the time the stake president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Benton County area.
Davis told Seely that he had an idea, inspired by something he had heard about in Palo Alto, California: He wanted to organize what he called at the time the Christian Creche Exhibit — essentially a collection of nativity scenes, loaned out for the occasion by church members and others in the community. He wanted Seely to organize it. The event would have a budget of $200.
"The first year we had 200 or so creches displayed," Seely recalled this week from the church on Harrison Boulevard as volunteers scurried around her, preparing for this year's Corvallis Nativity Festival, the 25th edition. In all, about 700 people attended that first year during the festival's two days.
And Seely stretched out that $200 budget: Many of the creches that first year were displayed on orange crates placed on tables. But Seely spent most of her budget renting nice tablecloths to drape over the crates. The result was simple, but elegant.
The event has gotten bigger over the years — 4,000 or so people attended last year to gaze at roughly 500 nativity scenes — but the basic idea has retained that simplicity: "The appeal is just peaceful," said Michelle Hunter, this year's festival director. "It's a nice way to start the season."
This year's Nativity Festival kicks off Friday for its annual four-day run. The creches, from around the world and displaying an astonishing range of media and visual styles, remain the main attraction. But the event also features music, including concerts, and a room set aside for children's activities. (See the sidebar for the schedule of musical performances.) Admission to the festival, as always, is free.
Volunteers have been readying the church's gymnasium this week for the event (the details include installing black draping over the basketball hoops). But the vast majority of the nativity scenes actually don't arrive until Thursday, when their owners drop them off at the church.
That means that Hunter and her crew are in for a busy day on Thursday, but she said that's OK. "It's not as bad as you would think," she said. "It comes in waves."
It also means that Hunter can't be certain about how many nativity scenes or which ones will be on display on Friday, when the show opens. But that's a detail that seems to take care of itself each year.
Visitors to the festival often marvel at the sheer variety of the nativity scenes, which come from around the world, and the astonishing array of media used to tell the story of Jesus' birth.
That range has been a constant since the first festival, Seely said: "It was amazing, the variety that came in," works in ceramic, wood, paper, fabric and many more media.
Viewers will come away with their own favorite pieces, but even after all these years, a few stand out for Hunter and Seely.
For Hunter, it was a work by Philomath sculptor Wayne Taysom that struck an emotional chord: In the sculpture, Joseph is holding the infant Jesus aloft, praising God: "That's been my favorite the whole time," Hunter said.
For Seely, it was a Native American interpretation of the theme that stands out, with the nativity figures dressed in native attire and standing outside a tepee. That's also when it hit home to her that the nativity story resonates throughout many different cultures.
The festival has moved beyond the orange crates it used that first year. But, Seely noted, the timing of the event and its focus haven't changed: "I like that it's in the first part of December, because it kind of sets the tone for the holidays. If you focus on the savior, then that sets the tone for the holidays."