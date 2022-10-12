Mid-valley woodworkers to show off art, seek new blood

The Mid-Willamette Valley Woodworkers Guild has been whittling and carving for over 40 years. But as members get older, some are wondering how to pass the torch to a new generation.

When 81-year-old guild President Del Banners is carving, he feels at peace. There are various stages to woodworking: selecting the wood type, cutting, shaping and sanding, he said.

Banners likes to work with his hands. He uses table saws and drill saws to create furniture and lamps.

Other members of the guild are old-fashioned and carve only by hand — even going as far as to prepare their own glue, he said. And some don’t use any nails or glue at all, opting for a traditional Japanese joinery, he added.

“It’s a complex process,” he said, “but seeing the end result is always rewarding.”

Fewer young people are interested in the craft, Banners lamented. Much of the guild is getting older, he said, and he worries about finding passionate people to carry on its traditions.

“We want youth to gain expertise in a craft that’s been around for a long time,” he said.

The guild has a wealth of knowledge in many types of woodworking, Banners said, some in instrument-making, furniture, art involving various levels of skill and practice.

Meeting time is often used to trade information on techniques or demonstrate tools. Recently, members hosted someone who shared how to make ukuleles, Banners said.

The annual exhibition of fine woodworking has been a time for the woodworkers to have their work admired and to showcase all the effort that goes into the craft, he said.

He hopes that more people want to be involved when they see the artistry. The guild doesn’t have any required talents, just an interest to learn.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Lacquered tables, musical instruments and various furniture will be on display at the 39th annual exhibition of fine woodworking.

The show will be open during regular library hours Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library event room. A reception is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.