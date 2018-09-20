With the clock ticking down to her first Corvallis Fall Festival, you might expect its new director, Deb Curtis, to show — well, at the least, a little bit of stress.
But if Curtis is agitated about this weekend's 46th annual festival, which kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Central Park, the nerves weren't showing during an interview last week at the festival's office.
In part, this is because Curtis hasn't done many tweaks (yet) to what has been a winning formula for decades. It's also because she can rely on an experienced board of directors and a small army of volunteers.
But it's primarily because, for Curtis, this new job matches up perfectly with her experience. She's a recent retiree from the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, where her job duties included organizing events like the festival.
"It's a really good fit for me," Curtis said.
So much so, she said, that when the job came open a few years ago, she took a hard look at applying then. But, she said, "I wasn't ready to give up my benefits."
That time, the job went to Christine Hackenbruck, who resigned last year to work for Ashbrook Independent School.
This time, Curtis was ready to take the leap. "This fell into my lap," she said.
It helped that Curtis was familiar with the festival from the other side: She's been a vendor — selling her handmade baskets — and so she understands how important the festival can be to its artisans.
And, just as an attendee, the festival has been one of her favorite Corvallis events: "I love it."
So Curtis deliberately hasn't made sweeping changes to the overall festival, which features booths from nearly 180 artists, two days of music from local and regional bands, a variety of food booths and arts activities aimed at children.
"The first year, you can only do so many tweaks," she said.
But she connected on her very first goal, to ensure that a number of this year's artists are first-timers to the festival: This year's festival features 58 new artists, with 115 returning.
"I just didn't want it to seem stale," she said, and those new artists help to keep the festival fresh. (Participating artists are selected by a five-person jury of local artists.)
One long-range goal for Curtis is to try to increase the number of younger people who attend the festival, and she's hoping that this year's mix of musical acts will help with that: Included in this year's lineup is the Corvallis band Organized Chaos, which includes four Corvallis High School students and one recent graduate. (For the full musical lineup, see the related information box.)
This year's festival also features an increased number of food booths and the return of booths by nonprofit organizations that aren't necessarily arts-related.
Curtis also would like to deepen the pool of festival volunteers: Although the festival has been well-served by volunteers through the years, it always needs new ones. If you're interested, stop by the gazebo during the festival or go to its website, corvallisfallfestival.org.
One big goal this year for Curtis: speading the word about the grants that the festival awards to other artistic efforts in Corvallis. Over its years, the festival has awarded more than $91,000 in grants for public art projects, park improvements and community enhancements. The very first grant, $3,566 in 1987, went to help fund the downtown flower basket program.
The grants have helped to fund downtown murals, paid for public sculptures and supported student artists — but Curtis said the community generally doesn't know much about them. To learn more about these, email Curtis at director@corvallisfallfestival.org or call 541-752-9655.
One thing remains unchanged about the festival: The annual poster is a big deal in some circles in the community — and certainly so for the artists who are selected to create the poster image.
This year's artist is Kate McGee from the Philomath area, who uses pastels to capture the landscapes that surround her — and, appropriately, has a special place in her heart for autumn: "Our falls are just incredibly beautiful."
McGee submitted a collection of her work to the committee charged with selecting this year's poster artist. She was thrilled to earn the commission, and was especially excited to be joining the list of area artists who have crafted Fall Festival posters — artists whose works she has long admired.
"That was one of the things that was so exciting for me," she said. "I felt really validated."
(The photos on this page show some of the step-by-step process through which McGee created this year's poster.)
McGee didn't start working with pastels until she inherited a box of them, but the medium turned out to be a perfect fit for the kind of bold, colorful work she prefers. And producing landscape art always presents challenges to McGee, who actually worked as a landscape architect for years.
"It took me years to get to addressing the landscape and picking a small portion" for her art, she said.
McKee said she never has had a booth in the Fall Festival, but said she loves the chance it offers to rub elbows with fellow artists.
And the timing of the festival helps make it special as well, she said: "It is just the perfect time to be outdoors, just walking around."