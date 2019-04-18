The South Santiam Hall Gallery at Linn-Benton Community College is exhibiting “B-Side of the Masters,” a sampling of works by master artists on display through May 17.
The show includes original art pieces created by the master artist, on special loan as an educational exhibition for the LBCC Visual Arts Programs. Featured artists include Salvador Dali, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Diego Rivera, and Jasper Johns.
An open reception will be held in the South Santiam Hall Gallery Thursday, April 18 from noon to 1 p.m. The reception is free. Refreshments will be provided.
LBCC art galleries are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.