The artwork of Oregon State University Professor of Art Shelley Jordon is on display in the Fairbanks Gallery of Art through April 25.
Jordon, who teaches painting and drawing in the School of Arts and Communication, is a painter and moving-image artist who explores interior and exterior worlds and connections between past and present experiences.
Using traditional drawing and painting media applied to two-dimensional artwork, animation and installation, Jordon expresses the complex nature of memory; physical and emotional, collective and personal. Her recent paintings and animations meditate on the passage of time, the power and beauty of nature and the cycle of life.
Jordon’s solo exhibitions include The Ildiko Butler Gallery, Fordham University at Lincoln Center, New York City; the Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, Ohio; the Whitebox Gallery in Portland; and the Frye Museum in Seattle. Her work has been exhibited at the Portland Art Museum, the Tacoma Art Museum, the Portland Museum of Art, Torrance Art Museum near Los Angeles and at venues in Italy, Spain, Israel, Great Britain, Australia and Germany.
She holds a Master of Fine Arts from Brooklyn College and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The School of Visual Arts in New York City.
Fairbanks Gallery of Art is OSU’s professional art gallery. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours are until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for the Corvallis Art Walk.