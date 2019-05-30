Albany glassblower Lauren Wingert will present yard art sculptures in June in the artist's window of Footwise, 301 SW Madison Ave., No. 100 in Corvallis.
The June Footwise window display is a preview showing of pieces to be installed at the Oregon Garden during the garden’s Art in The Garden event. Art in the Garden at the Oregon Garden runs from July 15 to Sept. 30 this year.
Each sculpture has a theme and has smaller individual yard art “sprouts” that accompany the larger work. The Footwise glass window display will run from June 1-25. Footwise donates a portion of its window space to help artists.
Wingert operates Sneak Peek Glass, a small glassblowing studio in Albany.