Members of the Fire and Light Glass Guild are presenting a joint glass show in the Footwise artists' window, 301 SW Madison Ave. in downtown Corvallis.
The show, which runs May 1-29, will feature works made using many different glassworking techniques, and will include over 40 pieces created by guild members. The display will include fused bowls, platters, hand-blown vases, wall-hung pieces, and more.
Fire and Light Glass Guild is an informal association of glass artists. The guild provides an opportunity for participants to meet, discuss new ideas and techniques, brainstorm, collaborate, educate, and to assist with promoting art glass and fellow members through shows and other venues. Meetings are once a month on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the basement of the Corvallis Arts Center.