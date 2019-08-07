Jeweler Lori Gary of Brownsville and fused glass artist Cindy Conder of Corvallis are the featured artists during August at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany.
The gallery is featuring the work of Garcy and Conder, as well as 18 other mid-gallery artists. Garcy and Conder have named titled their show “Ebb and Flow” to symbolize life’s tides and changes.
Garcy collects stones and rocks from wherever she travels - sapphires from Montana, Herkimer diamonds from New York, rubies from India, petrified wood from Michigan, amber from Russia, Jade from China, sunstone from Oregon and stones from many more places. She has combined these stones with traditional metalsmithing techniques to create the pieces for this show.
Conder wil offer some new glass creations with a focus on wave forms, color mixing and free-form shapes. Conder's techniques for this show have resulted in new pieces with an organic feeling to them, created by encouraging the glass to move during the firing process. The impression of movement and flow is then caught within the glass itself.
Also featured for the first time in August will be the wood turnings of Gallery Calapooia’s newest member, J.J. Jones Sr. Jones, formerly a teacher, small business owner and Realtor in Corvallis, has been turning wood since 1985. His pieces are both decorative and utilitarian, and feature a wide variety of woods, especially his Oregon favorites — myrtle wood and maple burl.
Gallery Calapooia is in its seventh year of operation. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is a nonprofit organization and donations to it are tax-deductible. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.