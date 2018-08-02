Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Conder and Garcy

"Nenuphar" by Cindy Conder and Lori Garcy will be featured in their exhibit, "Born in Fire," on display at Gallery Calapooia. There will be an artists' reception Friday night at the gallery. 

 Contributed photo

Glass artist Cindy Conder of Corvallis and metal artist Lori Garcy of Brownsville are the featured artists for August at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. For this exhibit, "Born in Fire," Conder and Garcy design and creating art that incorporates both glass and metal.

The Friday reception, from 6 to 8 p.m., will feature the work of both artists, as well as 17 other mid-valley artists. Beer, wine and snacks will be served. Music will be performed by String Theory with Tom Hughes on mandolin and guitar, and Kim Collar on guitar and violin. The reception is free.

Garcy creates three-dimensional metal sculptures and jewelry inspired by nature.

Conder works with a kiln-formed fused glass. For this show, she created flower and sea-themed pieces and collaborative pieces with Garcy's metal work.

Gallery Calapooia hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see gallerycalapooia.com.

