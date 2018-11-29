The 20 member artists of Gallery Calapooia in Albany are showing their holiday-themed art on the featured artist walls for December.
An artists’ reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the gallery, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany. Wine, beer and snacks will be served. Music will be provided by Haven Barrett.
Gallery Calapooia artists also will show their processes in free demonstrations at the gallery on Saturdays during the holiday season.
Here’s the schedule (all the presentations are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.):
• Saturday, Dec. 1: Ceramic artist Dennis Johanson will demonstrate how he throws his pots on a wheel and develops his glazes.
• Saturday, Dec. 8: Printmaker Cheryl French will demonstrate how she designs, carves, and prints her linoleum block prints.
• Saturday, Dec. 15: Felt maker Pat Spark will demonstrate how to create felt versions of Scandinavian gnomes, known as Tomtar or Nisser, creatures that are full of mischief.
Gallery Calapooia is in its sixth year of operation. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is a nonprofit organization and donations to it are tax deductible. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.