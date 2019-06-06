Jeweler Marilyn Lindsley and watercolorist Marjorie Kinch, both of Corvallis, will be the featured artists during June at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany. The theme of their joint show is “From Valley to Mountains.”
The gallery’s First Friday Reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, will feature the work of Lindsley and Kinch, as well as 18 other mid-valley artists. Beer, wine and snacks will be served.
Lindsley works primarily in polymer clay to create art jewelry and other objects, such as hanging ornaments, decorated eggs and small boxes. She worked with ceramicist Dennis Johanson to create ceramic “canvases” on which to inlay polymer clay landscapes.
The results are four earthen clay pots with colorful polymer clay landscape scenes of Marys Peak, snow-covered mountain tops, The Three Sisters and Mount Hood, and a view of farmland with newly planted fields. She then used the colors, patterns and textures of the valley landscapes to create earrings, cuffs, necklaces and pendants.
For this exhibit, Kinch has used her own photographs to create paintings of mountains and areas of the Willamette Valley, while calling on her memory to alter the images in a way that draws on her painting style of including dramatic light and rich color. Layers and layers of paint give depth and color. She has also created new marbled bird paintings and original small easel paintings using the valley-to-mountain theme.
Gallery Calapooia is in its sixth year of operation. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is a nonprofit organization and donations to it are tax-deductible. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.