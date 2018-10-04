Sure, Leah Wilson could have spent her residency at the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest east of Eugene by just setting up her easel and painting what she saw.
"I think that's been the expectation when you bring artists into the forest," Wilson said. "I think I needed to push back against that kind of expectation."
Instead, what the Eugene artist did was take a six-year deep dive into the forest, working at the intersection of art and science to create art inspired by changes in the forest over an extended length of time.
The result, an exhibit called "Collecting Evanescence: Six Years at the Andrews," opens on Saturday, Oct. 6 and runs through Oct. 27 at the Joan Truckenbrod Pop-Up Gallery, 517 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
An artist's reception is scheduled for Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a talk from Wilson scheduled at 4:30 p.m. The exhibit also will be on view at the Corvallis Art Walk on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Wilson has a personal connection with the forest, which is managed by Oregon State University and the U.S. Forest Service: Her husband, Tim Wilson-Haley, is a great-grandson of Andrews himself. (Horace Justin Andrews was a noted forester.)
The forest is devoted to long-term ecological research, so Wilson wanted to focus on the long term as well. "As I became more familiar with the forest, it just made sense to me to develop a long-term project."
And as she learned more about the forest and talked with the scientists there, she came to focus on the idea that science in general seeks to identify patterns (and changes in patterns) over time.
So, instead of a series of landscape paintings in "Collecting Evanescence," viewers will see work that focuses on repetition, rhythm and pattern, often related to water in general and rivers and streams in particular.
"I see it as a kind of mapping," Wilson said, "a visual mapping."
She uses photography as a starting point and ends up with a "huge series of photographs" that she organizes into a grid system. Eventually, the photographic images are discarded, leaving Wilson with just chromatic data — what she called "color swatches."
Those swatches go into the studio with her, where she worked, frequently with oil paints, to create some of the images in "Collecting Evanescence." The paintings follow how those colors shift over the landscape over the course of a day or a season.
The abstract nature of the final products give viewers a chance to ponder how a landscape changes over time, from hour to hour, from day to day, from year to year. And they raise another question that Wilson raised: "How do we even notice the change?" And how much of that change goes unnoticed in our day-to-day perception?
Wilson drew some inspiration for the Andrews project from a previous experience in which she accompanied a scientist who was collecting data from the Finley National Wildlife Refuge. She was impressed by the scientist's rigor: "Having to go out there fairly regularly is the only way to see what's happening," she said. "You have to be standing in the middle of it."
"I brought that experience with me to the Andrews as a starting point," she said. "It gave me a good way to move through it."
Wilson understands that her work isn't for everyone; that's the nature of art, especially work that's pushing at boundaries. But she said there is one particular audience whose response has been gratifying:
"Scientists get it."