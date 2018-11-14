Name: Paul Turner
Occupation: "Walmart greeter, according to my Facebook page. I'm the co-owner and operator of the Darkside Cinema."
Hometown: Corvallis
Exhibit: "A Screen in the Dark"
Location: Jeff Hess Studio, 460 SW Madison Ave. Suite No. 16.
Media: "Photography mostly."
About the exhibit: "I've been working in cinemas for about 40 years, on and off. I have squirreled away so much ephemera from decades of making the pictures move; ephemera that has nothing to do with what is on the screen, but how the image and sound get there. I found a cache of photos I'd taken over the decades of Oregon theaters and am displaying them with some of the pieces of equipment that makes the moving pictures."
Inspiration: "The beauty that is in the bits and pieces of what made movies before everything went digital."
Desired impact on viewers: "An appreciation of how projection used to be an art form; an inexact science."
Previous exhibits: "Nope."
What should people know about you that they may not know: "That I collect ceramic cats."