Paul Turner

Paul Turner's "A Screen in the Dark" exhibit features photos of movie theaters and assorted relics as well. It's on display at the Jeff Hess Studio in downtown Corvallis as part of the November Corvallis Arts Walk.  

 Provided photo

Name: Paul Turner

Occupation: "Walmart greeter, according to my Facebook page. I'm the co-owner and operator of the Darkside Cinema."

Hometown: Corvallis

Exhibit: "A Screen in the Dark"

Location: Jeff Hess Studio, 460 SW Madison Ave. Suite No. 16.

Media: "Photography mostly."

About the exhibit: "I've been working in cinemas for about 40 years, on and off. I have squirreled away so much ephemera from decades of making the pictures move; ephemera that has nothing to do with what is on the screen, but how the image and sound get there. I found a cache of photos I'd taken over the decades of Oregon theaters and am displaying them with some of the pieces of equipment that makes the moving pictures."

Inspiration: "The beauty that is in the bits and pieces of what made movies before everything went digital."

Desired impact on viewers: "An appreciation of how projection used to be an art form; an inexact science."

Previous exhibits: "Nope."

What should people know about you that they may not know: "That I collect ceramic cats."

