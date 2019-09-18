Name: Andrew Myers
Occupation: "I am an artist and educator. I am part of the art faculty" at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College.
Hometown: Corvallis
Exhibit: "Drawing Constructions"
Location: CEI Artworks, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis
Media: "Mixed media drawing — graphite, water soluble pencil, colored pencil, watercolor, ink, cut paper."
About the exhibit: "This exhibit will consist of a variety of drawing and painting media on multiple paper surfaces that are arranged, overlapped, cut, torn and pinned to create large scale 'drawing constructions.' 'Bird in Hand' is informed by the act of banding and studying birds to assist in their preservation and save the environments crucial to their survival. I am intrigued by the videos and photos of scientists holding the small, delicate birds being banded and measured. To me, they are provoking images of humans ability and desire to destroy and/or preserve our fragile ecosystem."
Inspiration: "Growing up in the mountains of northeast Oregon inspired an interest in and connection to wilderness and wild creatures that is prevalent in a lot of my work. Preservation and conservation of wildlife including endangered and threatened species and wilderness areas vital to a healthy and diverse ecosystem are urgent and crucial themes that I explore. Human-wildlife conflict resolution and coexistence, the people who have dedicated their lives to studying and helping wild animals/places and animal/human anatomy are all things that inform my studio practice."
Impact on viewers: "I hope to encourage conversation and action in the areas of wildlife conservation/preservation, protecting wild places and endangered and threatened species and improving human/wildlife coexistence and conflict resolution. I want to share the passion that I have for drawing and provoke questions and ideas."
Previous exhibits: "Locally I have exhibited at OSU’s Fairbanks Gallery, The Corvallis Arts Center, Linn Benton and Lane community colleges, Western Oregon University, Salem Art Association and Willamette University. I have shown work throughout the United States, including multiple galleries in Portland and Seattle, Rhode Island School of Design, Eastern Oregon University, The Bend Art Center and The High Desert Museum in Bend and internationally at Galeria P. M. Bohuna in Slovakia."
What should people know: "Because I build drawings with multiple parts I interchange pieces all time in the process. Some sections of 'new work' may be years old. The evidence of history that a drawing or part of a drawing collects being stored and kicked around in the studio over the years adds an element to a new piece that is otherwise not possible. It can take many years for a favorite piece to make it into a final drawing. I find this recycling of parts and layering of time to be a vital part of the work."