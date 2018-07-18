Name: Dale Donovan
Occupation: "I do multiple things. Being an artist you learn the hard way that you better be flexible. I graduated from Oregon State University in 1969, so I've been making pottery ever since then."
"I basically moved out here on the old family farm and bought it fours year later from my parents using my GI Bill. I spent four years in the Air Force right after high school.
"It's a Christmas tree farm (Donovan's Tree Farm in Corvallis). I've been growing Christmas trees ever since then. We do have a couple of guest houses we rent out. When people check in I always take them on a tour of the studio and show them the display room.
"The other thing I do is I've officiated at over 3,000 weddings since 1969, the same year I graduated from Oregon State."
Hometown: "I was born in Corvallis. We actually moved out here to the farm when I was 10. I've been out here a long time, since 1953."
Exhibit: "I'm calling this show 'Loving It.'”
Location: Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis.
Medium(s): "I do a lot of crystalline glaze. I work mainly in porcelain. There are a lot of intense colors in my work. I do bright and deep reds, intense blues and greens. In some glazes I use purples and a lot of colors potters shy away from. I'm not afraid of color.
"I'm a thrower. I do a lot of my work on the wheel."
About the exhibit: "It's a wide variety. I think it really showcases my style, and where I'm at currently. There are a few pieces I pulled from my personal collection that I've kind of kept back.
"It's bowls and vases. I do functional work."
Inspiration: "Clay is my life-long fascination. It is direct, malleable. Hand and clay have a sensual relationship. A flow and rhythm occur as I work. At its best, I find a 'one-ness' with the clay when I throw.
"But in glazing spontaneity rules. I want each piece to be unique."
Impact on viewer: "I like people to use my work. To put a flower in it, to put food in it or drink liquid out of it. I'm a functional potter. I make things to be used everyday."
Previous exhibits: “At one point, I had 26 galleries up and down the West Coast. Now I basically sell at a couple of galleries here in Corvallis, and sell everything out of my studio. I'll be 75 in October, so I'm not doing the heavy production.
"I'm a charter member of the Philomath Open Studios Tour. This is our 15th year now."
What people should know: "A new thing that just happened in my life is my wife of 27 years retired a couple of weeks ago, and it's wonderful to have her home. Peggy has agreed to help in my studio, and it's great having her good energy."
