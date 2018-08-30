Bruce Burris was selected as one of the five Northwest artists being considered for the 40th Annual Betty Bowen Award administered by the Seattle Art Museum, which includes $15,000 and a solo exhibition in the museum.
The museum and the Betty Bowen Committee, chaired by Gary Glant, recently announced the five finalists for this year's award: Burris, Natalie Bell (Chiloquin, Oregon), Amy Bernstein (Portland), Deborah Lawrence (Seattle), and George Rodriguez (Seattle).
The award honors a Northwest artist for original, exceptional, and compelling work. The award was founded in 1977 to honor the legacy of Bowen (1918–1977), who was an avid champion of artists in the Pacific Northwest. The Betty Bowen Committee — comprising Northwest curators, collectors, and artists — reviewed 461 applications from visual artists in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
The winner of the award will be announced in September 2018. The award will be formally presented in a free public celebration at the museum on Nov. 8. The winner’s solo exhibition will be on view at the museum in spring 2019.