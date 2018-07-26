Cornerstone Associates, 1445 SE Crystal Lake Drive, Corvallis, will host an artist's reception for Andrew Nigon to present the completion of his art installation, "The David Angel," from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26.
Nigon, an artist, art instructor and coordinator of the Fairbanks Gallery at Oregon State University, created three sculptures during a residency in collaboration with participants in Cornerstone's Wood Projects and community access program.
The sculptures, which were made with repurposed materials found on the grounds, include the temporary installation of a 14-foot tall “dual” flag pole that will hold two flags made from recycled plastic shopping bags.
The project was funded by the Benton County Cultural Coalition.
The reception is free. For more information about the reception, call 541-752-9724 or email bburris@cornerstoneassoc.org. To learn more about "The David Angel," see https://outpost1000.weebly.com/the-david-angel.html.
