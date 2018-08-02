When Marjorie and Mike Kinch moved to Corvallis 47 years ago, the couple bought some art for their new home at the Clothesline Sale of Art.
Marjorie Kinch has also participated as an artist in the annual event for the past 25 years, and loves to talk about her painting process with visitors to the sale.
"It's just the best day of the year for me," she said.
The Corvallis Art Guild's Clothesline Sale of Art enters its 57th year this Saturday on the Benton County Courthouse lawn.
"The main goal is to give local artists an opportunity to show their work, and it's an opportunity for people to buy quality artwork at lower than gallery prices," says artist and guild member Brynn Carter.
Thirty-four artists from the art guild will display their two-dimensional work at the sale. This includes pastels, watercolor, color pencil, fabric arts, photography, and encaustic.
Kinch will show some of her works in marbling. It is a process where the artist drops paint on a bath of thickened liquid made from seaweed to create different designs on the surface. The patterns and designs can then be transferred to paper or cloth.
Four new guild artists will feature work this year: Dominique Bachelet, Shannon Casserly, Pam Doan, and Rani Primmer.
The artists must meet certain criteria before they can show at the sale.
"You present some work to a jurying team to make sure it is of sufficient quality, and then you also have to participate in an event called 'Hanging Around Town' at least once during the year at one of the participating businesses," Carter said.
"Hanging Around Town" is a year-round event in which guild members display their artwork for one to two months at different Corvallis area businesses and venues.
Helping place art around the community is "a big chunk of what we do in the art guild," Carter said.
The art sale will be accompanied by live music throughout the day. Returning to perform are folk musicians Kurt Smith, who will play two sessions, and Sammy Holmes, along with newcomers Michelle Dedman and Roger Baker.
"Kurt calls the Clothesline Sale his favorite gig of the year, and we just enjoy his music so much," Carter said.
The long-running event draws many of the same people back year after year hoping to see new works by their favorite artists or just catch up with them.
Carter said she has heard from other artists that the sale is the one time of the year they get to see people who have become their friends.
Marjorie Kinch said some people just stop by to say hello and not shop, and that is OK.
"I tell people that have never been it's just fun to go look. You don't have to plan to get anything," she said. "That's not the purpose. It's just a community event."
