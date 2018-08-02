The mid-valley art group known as Call and Response will open its new group exhibit, "Call and Response VIII: Celebr8," Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the Giustina Gallery of the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The exhibit will be on view through Sept. 26.
The show's title, "Celebr8," is in reference to it being the eighth show for the eight-member group on the eighth month of the year 2018.
For the annual Call and Response exhibit, each artist creates something related to the theme (the call). The eight calls are passed around and each artist responds to each call.
The artists are Anita Cook, Rob Dudenhoefer, AliceAnn Eberman, Jeff Gunn, Sally Ishikawa, Mariana Mace, James Schupp and Karen Tornow.
An artists' reception is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will include a gallery talk beginning at 6:30 p.m. and music by Shawn Hinz.
The exhibit and reception are free. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, see lasells.oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-2402.
