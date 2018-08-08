For the mid-valley artists in the Call and Response collective, this year's show is all about the number eight.
There are eight members in the group, which is currently displaying works in its eighth art exhibit in Oregon State University's Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center. The show is titled "Call and Response VIII: Celebr8."
And the reception is Aug. 18, 2018, says artist Mariana Mace, a member of the group.
"Everything has lots of eights," she said.
For the exhibit, each of the eight artists was tasked with creating their own "call" piece, using a medium of their choice. The other artists make a "response," their own artwork that responds to the "call" piece.
So, each artist created eight pieces (one call work and seven responses). The artists didn't get to see the response pieces until right before the show opened.
Mace said this theme of eight is a little more abstract than previous ones, which have included shapes, colors and parts of Corvallis.
Mace said that when the group decided on the theme, she and artist Sally Ishikawa, another member of the group, researched sayings with the word or numeral eight.
"I came up with a thing my grandmother used to say all the time, which was 'something was eight ways from Sunday,'" she said. The saying generally means in every possible way.
For her call piece, she created eight small stars made from Sunday newspaper comic strips.
Ishikawa made a call piece that is a pun titled "Four Pairs." It is of eight pears, but there are four pairs of pears that are four different varieties, Mace said. The pears are made of glass and ceramic.
Mace's response to Ishikawa's call was to play off of things that come in pairs and words that start with pair, she said. In her framed multimedia piece, she sewed small buttons in the shape of hands and sneakers, and incorporated words such as "paradigm." Her piece is titled "Eight Pairs."
AliceAnn Eberman created an interactive call piece titled, "VIII in Pieces," which are movable square magnet sections on a board. Viewers can rearrange the pieces on the board.
Mace said Eberman's pieces "are always very playful. This year she's gone to the extreme of letting other people play."
Jeff Gunn, who typically does pottery, did a painting titled "What Matters," for his call piece. In the painting, each member of group is captured doing something they love, including the hula, pickleball, gardening and dancing.
Anita Cook's call piece is a painting of eight trees titled "Eight Entwined."
"The branches are all interwoven, which is kind of how we think of ourselves as eight people who are somehow interconnected," Mace said.
In response to Cook's call piece, Gunn made a sculpture of eight figures huddled together in a circle.
For his call piece, "Abacus," Rob Dudenhoefer created a big sculpture of eight tall old pipes. In contrast, all his response artwork is small jewelry pieces.
Karen Tornow made a call piece titled "Equals Eight," which is a colorful suede leather notebook with eight bookmarks inside.
Mace thought of it as being like a scrapbook or album for memories. Her response was to create a fiber arts piece with various colored threads knotted called a Quipu, which is an Inca device for recording information, she said. Its title is "Quipu: Peruvian Memories Recounted."
James Schupp's call piece is a photograph with colored pencil showing eight dahlias, titled "Last Dahlias of 2017."
Mace said it is fun to see how the theme from the call piece carries through to all of the responses.
This year's exhibit, which will be on view for two months, features an extra section of retrospective art from past shows by the Call and Response group.
Mace said viewers at the exhibit like to see what the artists are going to come up with, and how they allow themselves to try new things with media that they have never done before.
"Every year we've pushed the limits a little more of what we do," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.