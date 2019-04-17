An exhibit of ornately patterned figurative oil paintings by Subarna Talukder Bose will be on display through May 1 in the Calapooia Center Gallery at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
An artist reception will be held in the Calapooia Center Gallery Thursday, April 18 from 3 to 4 p.m. The reception is free. Refreshments will be provided.
Bose describes her work using variation in pattern to depict the diversity that we all are part of, as the patterns fuse to express something larger. For the patterns, Bose draws inspiration from Mughal and Hindu architecture and Indian miniature paintings, which she grew up seeing and admiring.
Bose’s paintings can be viewed on her website at subarnatalbose.wixsite.com/subarna or on her instagram @Talboseshaw.
LBCC art galleries are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.