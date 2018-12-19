Gallery seeks entries for ‘Little Art’
Gallery Calapooia invites artists of all levels to participate in its second communitywide art show to be held Jan. 29 to Feb. 23.
The “Big Show of Little Art” will be open to everyone. It will be nonjuried and free to enter.
Here are the guidelines for entering:
- Each artist may enter one piece.
- All artwork must be 8-by-8 inches or, in the case of 3D, 8-by-8-by-8 inches.
- 2D art work must be ready to hang with a tight wire across the back at least 2 inches below the top. The wire cannot extend above the edge of the work and no sawtooth hangers are allowed.
- 3D work must be ready to display on shelves or stands.
- All artwork must be securely identified on the back (2D work) or bottom (3D work) with the title, price and artist’s name.
Artwork must be hand-delivered to Gallery Calapooia during these hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19 and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.
The entry form and information about the show is available on the gallery website, www.gallerycalapooia.com or at the gallery itself.
A reception for the “Big Show of Little Art” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the gallery.
For more information call 541-971-5701.
Jubilate chorus performs Dec. 21
Jubilate, the Women’s Choir of Corvallis, will perform “Blessings,” its annual winter solstice concert, at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis.
“Blessings” alludes to the returning of the light common to the holidays of Hanukkah, Christmas, and winter solstice, and this family-friendly one hour choral concert includes music of many traditions.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are available for advance purchase at Grass Roots Bookstore and online at jubilatechoir.org or may be purchased at the door. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the concert.
For more information, visit the website JubilateChoir.org.