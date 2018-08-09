The Benton County Cultural Coalition has new grant money from the Oregon Cultural Trust available for art, culture and heritage projects in Benton County.
Interested organizations may submit a letter of intent at http://www.bentonculture.org through Sept. 10. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization or partner group may apply.
Priorities will be given to: art projects and programs that offer innovation, variety and scope for Benton County's diverse population; cultural and educational projects that enhance citizen understanding, growth and participation; and heritage programs that foster preservation and beautification.
For more information about the grant process or to inquire about board volunteer opportunities, contact BentonCoalition@gmail.com.
