The Arts Center in Corvallis is inviting local artists, art makers and tinkerers to participate in its 2018 holiday season exhibit, "Toys."
The goal of the exhibit is to create a collection of toys that will delight kids, dogs, cats and grownups alike.
This exhibit is part invitational and part open. To supplement the works of several invited artists, the center is asking local art makers to participate and has room for as many as 75 toys.
Although artists can sign up now for the exhibit, the deadline is commit is Nov. 8 and The Arts Center will accept registrations until 75 spots are filled.
To sign up, go to this web link: https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists/
Artists can choose their own approach to their toys, which can be made for play or for pure decoration. The only parameter is that it be no bigger than roughly 1 foot in all directions. You can use most materials, too, including wood, glass, clay, metal, wire, paper, Plexiglas, fabric or fiber. Also acceptable are paintings or other two-dimensional representations of toys.
While artists are creating their toys, they're encouraged to send The Arts Center photos or videos of the work in progress. The Arts Center will use them on social media to generate interest about the show.
The show is scheduled to run from Nov. 15 through Dec. 29.
For more information, contact Hester Coucke, The Arts Center curator, hester@theartscenter.net or 541-754-1551, ext. 658.