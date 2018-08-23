The “Lunch Bunch” will take over the Benton County Museum from Aug. 24 through Sept. 29 with the “Artists and Friends” exhibition.
The group of artist friends meet every Tuesday at noon and includes Rip Cronk, Ken Haines, Lee Kitzman, Earl Newman, Bill Siebler and Vince Zettler.
A reception will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday in the museum’s Moreland Auditorium.
Cronk’s studio work includes pencil drawings, watercolors, acrylic and airbrush. Recent public works in the Benton County area include murals at Linn-Benton Community College, Crescent Valley High School and downtown Corvallis.
Haines, owner of the Color Wheel Co. in Philomath, employs a staff of nine to produce several hundred thousand color wheels per year. These wheels are used by artists, instructors, students, designers, illustrators, painters, landscape architects and home gardeners.
Kitzman is a master potter whose specialty is Japanese-influenced raku. The ceramicist taught art classes, including ceramics, for 23 years at the Children’s Farm Home and later at Corvallis High School.
Newman has been a self-employed professional artist and printmaker for nearly 60 years. Through the medium of silk-screen, also known as serigraphy, he's produced Monterey Jazz Festival posters every year since 1963.
Siebler adds colorful glass to the exhibition. Through demonstrations, workshops and studio work, he learned many techniques and produced marbles, fused work, castings, beads and other objects in glass.
Zettler, a master weaver, artist, teacher and arts administrator, has worked as curator for both the Benton County Museum and the Corvallis Arts Center. To this exhibition, he bring diverse fiber art tapestries as well as drawings and collages inspired by the natural world.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.