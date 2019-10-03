"Art for the Heart: A Gala for The Arts Center" is scheduled for Saturday night, with works donated by area artists up for sale, a live auction on the program, and a tribute to a family that has played a key role for the center.
The event is scheduled to run from 7 to 10 p.m. at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
The event will honor the Steele family, including Drs. Robert and Tom and many of their close friends along with artist Emily Steele. The family has entrusted the center with 12 original works of steel and sculpted glass created by Emily Steele during her 30-year career as an artist.
Emily Steele served on the center's board of directors, as its executive director and on its exhibition committee. The Steele Collection is on view through Nov. 2 at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. A special reception is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. The family has established an endowed fund to provide for administration and loan of the collection to make art accessible to everyone.
Saturday's event features the 100 artworks donated to The Arts Center, which will be on sale for $40 each. The event also features a live auction for items such as a week in Victoria, British Columbia; a "Murder in the Garden" mystery party for 20; and a year's worth of date nights.
Also up for purchase will be gift baskets built around various themes and valued between $300 and $1,200.
The event includes hors d'oeuvres from Valley Catering and beverages donated by Mazama Brewing, 2Towns Cider and Emerson Vineyards. The annual Chocolatier Competition will include entries from Big River Restaurant, DAM Determined Art Movement, New Morning Bakery. The Flour’d Apron, and the Historic Old School Cafe and Event Center.
Tickets for the gala are $50 and are available at the center's website, https://theartscenter.net.
A preview of the event, featuring works by the artists and goodies from Burst's Chocolates, is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at The Arts Center.