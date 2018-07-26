Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis, presents the 19th Annual Art & Wine in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28 and 29.

The free event features arts and crafts from more than 35 mid-valley artists. The event includes music from Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, and Louis & the Geezers on Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bluebird Cellars, Cardwell Hill Cellars, and Le Chouette will have wine for purchase by the glass. Vivacity Spirits, Spiritopia and 4 Spirits Distillery will offer tastings. Cheesy Stuffed Burgers and Spotlight Food Truck will be on location 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Pink Rib BBQ serving breakfast 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, see www.garlandnursery.com or call 541-753-6601.

