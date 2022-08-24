Virtual 'American Idol' auditions come to Oregon on Friday

So you like to sing? And you want to make a living singing, maybe even be the next Carrie Underwood or Adam Lambert?

Hold onto your microphone. “American Idol” is bringing its “Idol Across America” search to Oregon … via Zoom.

On Friday, Aug. 26, hopefuls will audition with producers searching for the show’s next superstar. For this season’s first round of “American Idol,” singers can sign up to audition and receive real-time feedback for a chance at being crowned the next American Idol as the show enters its sixth season on ABC.

For the third consecutive year, “Idol Across America” is featuring audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever via custom-built Zoom technology.

Who knows ... maybe this fall you'll rub shoulders with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest!

Further information and audition sign-ups are available at www.americanidol.com/auditions.