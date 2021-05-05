Video: The Dish: Black Bog by Calapooia Brewing Co.

The Dish is an opportunity for our staffers to show their appreciation for great local food and drinks.

In our first segment, reporter Kyle Odegard gushes about the first sour beer ever from Calapooia Brewing Co. in Albany. Black Bog has blackberries and cranberries and it’s tart and fruity and absolutely tasty.

This beer also is perhaps a sign of promising things to come for the ‘Pooia, which has new ownership and a new brewer.

After years of being seen as a steady and reliable, but not spectacular, Calapooia has come out with something rather exciting.

