Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Timberline Lodge

Take a journey to Timberline Lodge, which is the most quintessentially Oregon building ever.

This architectural masterpiece on Mount Hood was created by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, and was made out of materials from the surrounding landscape.

The structure is filled with art, including paintings, carvings and iron work. And the lodge itself is this massive piece of art you can explore.

Timberline also is the gateway to adventure for skiers, snowboarders, mountain bikers and hikers. During the summer, you can take trails that start right at the lodge to trek into the wilderness.

The lodge, which has pretty good food and great drinks, is a fantastic spot for a day trip or a longer vacation. And if you’re an Oregonian, it’s sort of your sacred duty to visit this special place.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Road Trip videos have featured Grants Pass, the Oceanside-Netarts area, Manzanita and Bend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0