Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Oceanside-Netarts

Reporter Kyle Odegard takes you on a journey to the communities of Oceanside and Netarts, which are some of his favorite spots on the Oregon Coast.

These Tillamook County locations are a bit off the beaten path – they’re some of the few prime beach towns in Oregon that aren’t directly on Highway 101, and this makes them feel a bit secluded and less crowded. You have to be going there on purpose.

One of the best things about visiting the area is that you can walk between Oceanside and Netarts at low tide and watch the waves. Plus, the beach has gravel beds absolutely loaded with agates and other pretty rocks.

If you’re looking for a new spot on the Oregon Coast to visit for a day trip or weekend getaway, you should consider Oceanside and Netarts, especially if you’ve never visited before.

