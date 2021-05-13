Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Grants Pass

Take a journey to Grants Pass in our inaugural edition of Mid-Valley Road Trip, a new subsection of Mid-Valley Live that focuses on travel.
While many people know about Grants Pass because of the Rogue River — and trust us, fishing, kayaking, jet boat tours and other activities are fun – the area has so much more to offer.
There are top-notch wineries, worthy restaurants, and a fantastic system of trails around the community.
Plus, as a bonus, Grants Pass is within easy striking distance of the Redwoods, Ashland, Crater Lake and other destinations, so it can be used as a sort of base camp for your adventures.
