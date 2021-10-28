Video: Mid-Valley Legendary: 'The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society'

Reporter Kyle Odegard takes you on a tour of “the Village Green,” a concept album that’s captures the English countryside and all its people.

The Kinks were an important part of the British Invasion, and like other great bands of that era, their sound rapidly evolved, which could be jarring for fans. By 1968, they’d completely changed from being an R&B based garage band.

For this album, the Kinks embraced the past. This record is dripping with nostalgia, but, like the title track, it celebrates the old ways, but often while poking fun of things at the same time.

There’s a lot to like here, including some excellent character sketches. The best known track on the record might be “Picture Book,” as that song was featured a few years ago in a memorable advertisement by Hewlett Packard.

