Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Figgy Pudding by Block 15

Figgy Pudding by Block 15 is a holiday treat and a sort of landmark beer for the mid-Willamette Valley.

This brandy barrel-aged English-style old ale is inspired by a traditional English dish that's given a shout-out in the Christmas carol "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Figgy Pudding is released every November by Block 15 in Corvallis. And the bottles for this seasonal sometimes go rather quickly because it’s delicious.

This beer has strong molasses notes, but it’s also fruity and dark and spicy, with a rich mouth feel. At 11%, it’s something you’ll want to sip and savor. Plus, as the brew warms up, its profile changes a bit and mellows.

As a bonus, this is a great beer to cellar. If you can’t manage to stash a bottle or two away, you can find Figgy Pudding from a few years back at specialty shops.

When Figgy Pudding first came out, about a decade ago, there weren’t a lot of truly special barrel-aged beers available. Since then, everything has gotten more flavorful, more powerful, more hoppy. But Figgy Pudding holds up against the new brews really well and still stands out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0