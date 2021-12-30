Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum by Sinister Distilling

Sinister Distilling’s new Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum, which is a small batch spirit infused with real pineapple, is a delicious treat.

While the spirit is sweet, it’s not overpoweringly so, and you can still taste the rum, which is critical. This isn’t the equivalent of a Jolly Rancher candy in your liquor cabinet; it’s a flavored grown-up product.

And in that regard, it’s very similar to the Oregon Apple whiskey that Sinister released a few years ago. That brought memories of homemade apple crisp, but you could still taste the single malt whiskey.

While Sinister’s Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum is fine enough to drink in a tumbler with an ice cube and a lime wedge, it’s also fantastic for mixed drinks such as a dark and stormy or a piña colada.

There’s plenty of other great products coming out of Deluxe Brewing/Sinister Distilling in Albany, including the latest batch of Howard Jacob Single Malt Whiskey, which traditionalists are going to love.

In the recent Sip Magazine Best of the Northwest 2021 competition, Sinister’s Howard Jacob whiskey took home a platinum award, while the Pineapple Rum earned silver.

