Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Waterloo County Park

Waterloo County Park sits on the South Santiam River near Lebanon, and this is a popular spot for camping and splashing around during the summer heat.

But winter also is a wonderful time to visit this scenic locale, especially if you want to evade the crowds.

The park has a well-maintained hiking loop of about 1.5 miles that runs around its perimeter, including along the river and through a forest.

A stretch of the trail goes through a Frisbee golf course at the park, but only the hardiest of disc golfers are out and about in the winter, so the colder months are a great time to get familiar with the route.

While you can see the center of the park from the trail, it’s easy to take a wrong turn in the forest and end up walking down a fairway.

The path might not be the best trek for young children, as portions of the trail are above a steep river bank.

But overall, this is a great place to get out and enjoy nature for a bit, take a break and watch the waters of the Santiam swirl.

