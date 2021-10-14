Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Talking Water Gardens

Talking Water Gardens is an oasis within the Albany city limits for outdoors lovers.

This engineered wetlands is a great spot to walk during the wet weather, because the paths that wind through the cattails and around the ponds don’t get too soggy or soft. This is a great spot to take small children, or perhaps a grandparent, out for a short jaunt, but visitors also can trek 1.5 miles or more at the site.

While there’s plenty of talk about how the ponds don’t treat the water like they should, nevermind the lawsuit filed over the facility. Just appreciate how two vacant mill sites were transformed into something of a gem where, depending on the season, you can see turtles, rabbits, crawdads, ducks, heron and more.

Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots Videos have included McDowell Creek Falls, Mt. Hood Meadows, Finley National Wildlife Refuge, Beazell Memorial Forest, Marys Peak, Fitton Green and Chip Ross Natural Area.

