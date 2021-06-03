Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Fitton Green

Fitton Green is a hillside meadow just west of Corvallis that has amazing views of the Coast Range, wildflowers and more.

Reporter Kyle Odegard talks about why the journey from Bald Hill to Fitton Green Natural Area is one of his favorite treks in Linn and Benton counties. The hike features a wide range of scenery in a relatively short distance, including a walk through a working farm, a creek corridor, an oak savannah and finally Fitton Green itself.

Because Fitton Green sits on the edge of Corvallis, there’s no lengthy drive, even if you’re in Albany or Lebanon, so you get a legitimate hike with plenty of your day to spare.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. A previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots video featured Chip Ross Natural Area in Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0