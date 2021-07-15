Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Finley National Wildlife Refuge

William F. Finley National Wildlife Refuge is an ornithologist’s dream, and a great place for a walk in the great outdoors, too.

If you’re heading to this spot south of Corvallis, you probably want to go in the morning, because that’s the best time to see the birds and other wildlife.

The morning also is the best time to beat the heat, as there isn’t a lot of shade on some of the paths here.

One of the great things about Finley is that it has a variety of walks you can take, including short hikes for youngsters and longer treks for older explorers.

And, after your outdoors adventures, extend your fun day by continuing south to the Long Timber Brewing Co., or stop by some of the outstanding wineries in the Monroe area.

