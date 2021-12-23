 Skip to main content
Video: Kyle’s favorite Mid-Valley Live videos of 2021

Reporter Kyle Odegard discusses his five favorite videos of 2021, as well as the birth of Mid-Valley Live.

In the spring of 2021, Mid-Valley Media rejuvenated its entertainment section by adding food and drink, travel and the outdoors. And with an emphasis on video from our parent company, online-only segments featuring the four main elements of Mid-Valley Live were created: The Mid-Valley Dish; Mid-Valley Road Trip; Mid-Valley Dirty Boots; and Mid-Valley Road Legendary, which focuses on pop culture.

We’re aiming to drop new videos for our subscribers almost every week with this revamped section.

Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Grants Pass
Video: Mid-Valley Legendary: 'Johnny Q' by the Crazy 8s
Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: McDowell Creek Falls
Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Figgy Pudding by Block 15
Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Port Orford

Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021

Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!

Me ski pretty one day
Local

Me ski pretty one day

  • Updated

This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.

