Video: Kyle’s favorite Mid-Valley Live videos of 2021

Reporter Kyle Odegard discusses his five favorite videos of 2021, as well as the birth of Mid-Valley Live.
In the spring of 2021, Mid-Valley Media rejuvenated its entertainment section by adding food and drink, travel and the outdoors. And with an emphasis on video from our parent company, online-only segments featuring the four main elements of Mid-Valley Live were created: The Mid-Valley Dish; Mid-Valley Road Trip; Mid-Valley Dirty Boots; and Mid-Valley Road Legendary, which focuses on pop culture.
We’re aiming to drop new videos for our subscribers almost every week with this revamped section.
Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021
Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!
Other reporters captured Oregon's greatest books, movies and music. I got everything else artsy, and it was a blast.
Oregon State's Beaver Classic cheese is great, and the university aimed to boost its profile in 2021 — and to promote the hands-on learning.
The mid-Willamette Valley's real estate market was absolutely bonkers and red hot at the start of 2021.
This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.
This piece that I put together was one of our most popular assets of the year, and that wasn't a surprise. Who doesn't like tacos?