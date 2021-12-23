Video: Kyle’s favorite Mid-Valley Live videos of 2021

Reporter Kyle Odegard discusses his five favorite videos of 2021, as well as the birth of Mid-Valley Live.

In the spring of 2021, Mid-Valley Media rejuvenated its entertainment section by adding food and drink, travel and the outdoors. And with an emphasis on video from our parent company, online-only segments featuring the four main elements of Mid-Valley Live were created: The Mid-Valley Dish; Mid-Valley Road Trip; Mid-Valley Dirty Boots; and Mid-Valley Road Legendary, which focuses on pop culture.