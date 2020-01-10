Todd Barry brings deadpan comedy to Corvallis

Comedian Todd Barry graces the mid-valley with his deadpan perspective (he's devastatingly funny and clever nonetheless, as any fan of his deceptively titled "Medium Energy" album can attest) with a Saturday, Jan. 18, performance inside the Starker Auditorium at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.

Barry should be familiar to both eyes and ears for his appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Late Show with David Letterman," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Flight of the Conchords," "Wonder Showzen" and multiple Comedy Central specials. Also of note: his performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Wrestler" (2008). His voice can be heard on such animated fare as "Space Ghost, Coast-to-Coast," "Squidbillies," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist." Perhaps you've even read his essays in the New York Times; we recommend "High-Mile Anxiety."